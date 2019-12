After Michigan representative Justin Amash broke with his party over impeachment back in May, he quickly left the party to become an independent. Now, with the House set to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump, Amash spoke about why he decided to support impeaching Trump:

Justin Amash, who left the GOP after becoming the first Republican to back impeachment: "I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people." https://t.co/KV8jBJCHcL pic.twitter.com/y4R8W7NsGX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 18, 2019

[Via Twitter]