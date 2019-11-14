Please Enjoy This Very Good Video Of An Alpaca Falling In Love With The Ocean
It was love at first sight.
[Via Reddit]
It was love at first sight.
[Via Reddit]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Five years ago, an unknown Patriots running back named Jonas Gray put up a monster performance against the Colts. A few days later, an uncharged phone changed the course of his career.
Why thousands of Amazon packages converge on a tiny Montana town.
The Razr was the phone your cool friends had back in 2004. Now it's back — and it has a folding screen.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It was love at first sight.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
Anti-natalists view life not as a gift or a miracle, but a harm and an imposition. And their notion that having children is a bad idea seems to be gaining mainstream popularity.
Now that's going to hurt once he sobers up.
"The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl," created by Ryan North and Erica Henderson, turned one of the Marvel Universe's most notorious running gags into one of its most well-rounded superheroes.
Scientists face an ethical dilemma over what to do with their "human bycatch."
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
This hilarious dog does not like it when someone pauses his TV program.
Want to take a deeper look at your family history? Amazon is currently selling the ancestry and traits 23andMe DNA kit for just 79 clams.
We've put together a fun little collection of goodies for anyone on your list that will fit nicely in a stocking and make a great aperitif to the gift unwrapping mania. Plus, they're all less than $25.
Very cool and only slightly disconcerting. Still: better than meat.
No one is as right about everything as the jerk thinks he is. He would learn by listening. And one of the things he might learn is the true scope of his jerkitude.
"Did I get your attention now? Good."
South Dakota is known for being the home of Mount Rushmore — and not much else. But thanks to its relish for deregulation, the state is fast becoming the most profitable place for the mega-wealthy to park their billions.
Having a hard time eating healthy while away from home? Meet BlendJet One — the world's most powerful portable blender.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
When your dreams literally come true.
Imagine Impact uses machine learning to sift through applications for its screenwriter boot camp and identify new voices.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As pranks go, this one is harmless yet hilarious.
The bleakest meme of 2019 has taken a new turn, as "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" has jumped from random Twitter accounts and YouTube channels to the Twitter feed of a member of Congress.
Doesn't cost that much, but you really gotta love a 'coaster to go to all this trouble.
The quintessential suburb was built on bizarre and strict rules, and they still shape the town today.
A new "luxury internet" is poised to make the online experience even more unequal than it already is.
How do different animals sleep? What are the consequences of insufficient sleep? This guy explains it all — in more and less accessible ways.
There is freedom in a lack of choice.
The practice was probably used to improve the children's chances of securing a university place.
Churpi yak cheese is the hardest cheese in the world — what is it like to eat this unusual food?
Renaissance Technologies' famous but secretive in-house hedge fund doesn't move in step with any market trend.
If retail is dying, then pop-up shops might be what replace it.
Some birds fly in the classic formation, while others fly in swarms or clumps. What determines which birds fly in which way?
Could climate change get so bad that it leads to our extinction? A few researchers are trying to answer that question.
Scientists are renaming an object whose previous, informal name, Ultima Thule, had links to the Third Reich.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
Thirty-four million US adults report knowing someone who has died in the past five years who did not receive needed treatment due to their inability to pay for it.
In between making music and playing live, Sir Rod has been working on a massive, intricate model of a US city for the past 23 years. He told Railway Modeller he worked on the skyscrapers and other scenery while on tour, requesting an extra room for his constructions in his hotels.
Apparently this is a member of the Vietnamese special police using his trachea (?!) to bend steel. That explains…nothing.
Tech shaming has made us believe that the outdoor experience has to be pure. We're here to absolve your guilt about using your gadgets in nature.
It's got big-money polish, but it's also rife with issues that make it irredeemably frustrating to play.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus's Glickenhaus Boot is an off-roader specifically built to run riot through the desert.
These mugshot portraits — we'd call them pictures but their style demands more — are part of 2500 "special photographs" taken by New South Wales Police Department photographers between 1910 and 1930.
Astronomers say S5-HVs1 ventured close to supermassive black hole before being ejected.
The "Frozen" star and the late night host sing an incredible medley of the greatest Disney songs.
When the highest authority on cheating is compromised, what happens to athletes who play by the rules?
The 2019 Singles' Day event hauled in record sums of money in a dazzling display of Chinese consumerism. But all is not as it seems
On Wednesday, Ambassador Bill Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent testified in a public impeachment hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.