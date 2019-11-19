A Massive Sinkhole Opens On A Road In Russia, And Drivers Very Casually Navigate Around It
TK
[Via LiveLeak]
TK
[Via LiveLeak]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
When Hurricane Maria destroyed Dominica in 2017, the devastation spurred an ambitious goal to fully adapt to climate change.
Almost half of America's engineers have operated a train that killed someone on the tracks. Afterward, many suffer nightmares, anxiety, PTSD.
We don't have too many details on this armored car crash, other than that it happened in Suriname and that the driver is probably in a heap of trouble.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You know, the way you normally do when a sinkhole opens up on your commute.
If you've ever lived in or driven through a sparsely populated rural area, you've probably thought of it as "the middle of nowhere." But it was likely far from being truly remote, in the grand scheme of things.
Today, the average American worker spends 390 more hours at work than they did 30 years ago.
The jumps landed by Milton Martinez (see 1:48, 8:20) can't be good for his knees (or any part of his skeleton), but they are something else.
The largest study of mass shooters ever funded by the US government reveals stunning information about perpetrators.
When the three greatest players ever happen to have been born within six years of one another — and, thanks to the twin miracles of modern medicine and nine-figure wealth, sustain their brilliance deep into their thirties — there's little room left for a youth movement.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash, which occurred in Roy, Utah.
On Monday, Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council expert on Ukraine testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
One of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's most interesting design features is its lack of traditional door handles.
GlassWire Elite actively monitors your network, detects threats, and alerts you of any suspicious changes on up to ten PCs at once. Get a three-year subscription today for 89 percent off at just $29.99.
A surveillance video, highlighted in the subreddit r/IdiotsWithCars, shows a very erratic driver realizing they missed an exit and very ill-advised attempt to back up in the middle of the freeway.
The 1946 film won't be showing up on Disney+, but its insidious racism serves as an important reminder of the company's dark history.
These little rockets top out at around 40 mph and we have no idea how their drivers can keep such steady control.
Bluetooth scanners are readily available and easy to use — which means that smash-and-grab car break-in might not have been pure chance.
A life-threatening encounter with AI technology convinced me that the needs of people with disabilities need to be engineered into our autonomous future.
There's just an impossible amount of swagger on this play from Auburn guard Samir Doughty.
A team of scientists has created the most detailed large-scale model of the universe to date, a simulation they call TNG50.
We got behind the wheel of an electric-swapped 1967 Porsche 912 with a five-speed manual to give it a try.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"She was like, Let's go! So I ran inside and I locked the door and I called the cops."
Calculations involving a higher dimension are guiding physicists toward a misstep in Stephen Hawking's legendary black hole analysis.
Rob Lowe remembers a lot of special moments throughout his Hollywood career but nothing prepared him for how people would react to that scene in "Wayne's World."
There's a new Guinness World Record holder for fastest tractor: engineering firm JCB.
The youngest Ball brother and potential 2020 top NBA pick has taken his show to Australia, but even half a world away, the spotlight and the weight of his name are inescapable.
The Orion "bionic eye" brain implant helped restore a blind man's sight after a tragic car crash.
Strong antitrust enforcement is politically more complex than we know.
Swalwell has denied that he farted, but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.
What's preventing insulin from being made cheaply and making it to market at an affordable rate?
What the changing demographics of this country look like up close.
For today only, you can save up to 32 percent on USB-C cables, power packs, Qi wireless chargers and more from Anker.
How did an executive in one of the league's smallest markets steal tens of millions of dollars — and get away with it for years?
Give this man an award.
Trump's clemencies were not just to exonerate three trigger-pullers, but to excuse all Americans.
Open-heart surgery was a postwar American invention, as miraculous as space travel and as bloody as the Battle of the Bulge.
What kind of blackmail material did the "Cats" producers assemble on all these A-list stars to convince them to do this?
A community of 3D graphics hobbyists are making and selling avatars of real people in order to fulfill their sexual fantasies, and there's little anyone can do to stop them.
Fika is the Swedish tradition of taking breaks in the afternoon to enjoy a snack. Here's how to do it.
Most of the appliances in our world requires only one click to be turned on, but why are certain lamps the exception?
"Tequila Mockingbird." "Are You There God? It's Me, Margarita." When will it end?
This time last year, you had no idea who Pete Buttigieg was. Now it's clear that whether or not he wins in 2020, he'll be shaping our politics for years. Jason Zengerle on the improbable arrival and urgent ambition of America's most famous mayor.
A bartender ranks Costco's popular Kirkland brand of house spirits, from French Vodka to Añejo Tequila.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
On the virtues of splitting up for the night.
In 2018, a senior Trump administration official anonymously penned a New York Times op-ed detailing a secret resistance within the White House. In "A Warning," the author goes a step further, but do we actually learn anything new?
A man gets access to "The Piano Vault" — a safe that contains the most expensive commercial pianos and tests them all.
"Parasite" is a worldwide box office phenomenon, a critical sensation and a bona fide awards contender. It's also the rare Korean film to be embraced in the United States.