A SURPLUS OF SEVENTIES SNARK
· Updated:

It’s been a long journey for female movie characters, and that detour through the 1970s was particularly fraught for those not well-versed in sarcasm. Here, film buff and comedian Lauren Wilford examines pretty much every trope a female character ever embodied in the decade that brought us “Star Wars” and “The Godfather.”

You listen here, buster: this video is hilarious and that’s all we have to say about that!

