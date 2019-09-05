A SURPLUS OF SEVENTIES SNARK
Every Line Ever Spoken By A Female Character In ’70s Cinema, All In 80 Seconds
It’s been a long journey for female movie characters, and that detour through the 1970s was particularly fraught for those not well-versed in sarcasm. Here, film buff and comedian Lauren Wilford examines pretty much every trope a female character ever embodied in the decade that brought us “Star Wars” and “The Godfather.”
You listen here, buster: this video is hilarious and that’s all we have to say about that!