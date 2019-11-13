Believe it or not, it's that time of the year again. Time to start thinking about holiday shopping. But we're not trying to overwhelm you, so rather than throw you into the fire with Xbox and laptop deals, we're going to start slow with some stocking stuffers. We've put together a fun little collection of goodies for anyone on your list that will fit nicely in a stocking and make a great aperitif to the gift unwrapping mania. Plus, they're all less than $25. Check out the collection below:

MSRP: $14.99

Sale Price: $9.99 (33% off)

You may just go see the new Star Wars around Christmas, so why not get in the spirit with some Millennium Falcon ice in your whiskey? These ice molds are perfect for all the geeks you know. (Even yourself.)

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $9 (55% off)

Everybody loves a good loofah. Everybody really loves a loofah that lights up and just looks like fun.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $24.99 (16% off)

You can never have enough charging cables because they always seem to break. This one, however, was built to last with a litany of protective features.

MSRP: $25.99

Sale Price: $16.99 (34% off)

This mousepad pulls double duty due to the Qi-charging chip inside, allowing it to charge your Qi-compatible device (iPhone 8 or later, most newer Android phones) while you work.

MSRP: $16.99

Sale Price: $14.99 (11% off)

Everybody knows a prankster, and this bath mat is a prankster's dream. It'll be like reliving Psycho in your house every day!

MSRP: $55.95

Sale Price: $22.99 (58% off)

The perfect stuffer for the DIY friend in your life, this multi-tool fits on a keychain and features multiple wrenches, driver tips, a bottle opener, and even a pipe if that's what your DIY friend is into.

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $13.99 (30% off)

This toilet night light ensures that you can get to the bathroom in the middle of the night without making a huge mess or cracking your shin. It also sanitizes your toilet!

MSRP: $19.99

Sale Price: $14.95 (25% off)

Remember that Black Mirror episode where the hacker gets access to the kid's webcam? Yeah, that's real, so get a webcam cover.

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $16.99 (51% off)

This remarkable accessory fits easily in your backpack and expands your smartphone's screen to roughly that of an average laptop so you can watch movies and shows on your phone without having to squint.

MSRP: $15

Sale Price: $11.99 (20% off)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's… chopsticks? Okay, so they're not actually hovering chopsticks, but they're designed to be perfectly balanced so the tips never touch the ground. That's cool, too, right?!

MSRP: $24.99

Sale Price: $19.99 (20% off)

Essential oils have been shown to have relaxing, rejuvenating benefits. Essential oils infused with CBD are, like, way chiller.

MSRP: $24.99

Sale Price: $19.99 (20% off)

Okay, so it looks ridiculous, but how else are you supposed to keep your face warm?! These things could also come in handy for a Halloween costume next year — just saying.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $21.99 (45% off)

It's an alarm clock and a charging pad in the same device for less than $25. You'd have to be crazy not to get it!

MSRP: $14.99

Sale Price: $12.99 (13% off)

Got a particularly hairy pet who has a particular fondness for shedding? Put these in his or her stocking. And, then, well, use them yourself. These simple circles work to remove hair from clothes so you can reclaim your favorite outfits that you were convinced had been lost to pet hair.

MSRP: $77.99

Sale Price: $12.99 (83% off)

These cups are lots of fun for people who are so familiar with the CTRL+ALT+Del function that you can't even see the lettering on their keyboards anymore. They're also very practical.

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $15 (25% off)

While some people find it cute when they hear the jingle-jangle of keys, most don't. The KeySmart organizes your keys in a sleeker, less annoying manner that still keeps them accessible.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $14.99 (50% off)

People paid $160 for AirPods, they'd be crazy not to protect them, right? You'd be surprised. Anyway, you can help your AirPod-wearing friends with this cool leather protective case.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $19.99

Price Drop: $16

The most creative mug you've ever seen, this plastic mug will not melt when you pour coffee into it. Instead, it'll let you build fun creations on it with LEGOs!

MSRP: $20

Sale Price: $15.99 (20% off)

No, not that greyscale, all you Game of Thrones fans. These pretty bracelets make a fashionable statement and they come in threes, so if you've got three kids… like, it's perfect!

MSRP: $12.99

Sale Price: $9.99 (23% off)

Everybody should have a buddy, even spoons. This buddy is so supportive, it helps keep spoons from making a mess like they always do, all while providing balance and posture so the spoon can function as seamlessly as possible. It's really a beautiful relationship.

Post provided by StackCommerce. Written by Nick Perry.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.