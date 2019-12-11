Your holiday season may be full of Irish goodbyes when you're attending holiday parties held by everyone from your coworkers to your significant other's Uncle Jerry. Coincidentally, these great gift ideas are also too cool to stay at the party for long. They're selling like hotcakes and won't last through the gifting season, so jump on them while you still can. We'll even help you out with an extra 15% off when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout.

MSRP: $389

Sale Price: $329.99

MerrySave15: $279.65

Much like Wizard's Chess, this AI-powered board moves the pieces automatically, allowing you to practice your skills whenever you'd like. You can play on multiple levels and hone your skills versus stronger AI opponents.

MSRP: $40

Sale Price: $29.99

MerrySave15: $25.50

This smart notebook is perfectly sized to fit in your pocket so you can take notes anywhere you go. Better yet, once you've written those notes down, you can back up the pages digitally and erase the pages for immediate reuse. Pretty cool, huh?

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $24.99

MerrySave15: $21.25

Who says you need an outlet to charge your iPhone 11? This ultra-slim, ultra-portable, massive-capacity charging case will ensure your phone stays charged all day long and then some.

MSRP: $50

Sale Price: $42.99

MerrySave15: $36.50

Not ready for a full-fledged drone? This smartphone-controlled plane offers all of the fun without any of the awkward flying hassle. It comes with a joystick that connects with your smartphone for extremely precise flight control.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $74.99

MerrySave15: $63.75

This classy lighter looks like it was imported from another time but it works like the most futuristic of lighters. It'll give you a light no matter what the conditions outside.

MSRP: $60

Sale Price: $34.99

MerrySave15: $29.75

This ingenious charger works as a wireless charging pad for Qi-compatible devices as well as a power bank for USB-powered devices. This deal gets you two of them for the price of one.

MSRP: $129

Sale Price: $109

MerrySave15: $92.65

Take your desktop out of this world with this cool solar system set. Each planet is cross-referenced with NASA satellite imagery to ensure they look as accurate as they are stunning.

MSRP: $349

Sale Price: $199.99

MerrySave15: $169.15

Sous vide cooking was once reserved for Michelin-star restaurants — but not anymore. Cook meats and veggies to perfection in the sous vide style with this app-controlled precision cooker.

MSRP: $52.90

Sale Price: $47.61

MerrySave15: $40.50

This beautiful inflatable lantern makes a great piece of decor indoors or out, and even has a charger built-in so you can sit by the fire pit and get a charge while enjoying your evening.

MSRP: $249

MerrySave15: $211.65

Working with two monitors is more efficient than working with one, but if you only have a laptop, what are you to do? You use the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro. It clips onto your laptop to provide a second, portable screen to help you work more efficiently than ever.

MSRP: $38.99

Sale Price: $25

MerrySave15: $21.25

There are regular old mugs, and then there are these color-changing mugs. Just fill them with your hot coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and watch the magic happen!

MSRP: $50

Sale Price: $19.99

MerrySave15: $16.99

Got a bad habit of misplacing your keys or phone? TRAK is the little device that keeps you in the know wherever you leave them, with a built-in alarm so you can find what you're missing when it's buried in the couch.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $64.99

MerrySave15: $55.25

Slingshots are so 2nd-century. The Pocket Shot PRO shoots projectiles at more than three times the speed of a slingshot. It's dangerous, but darn if it isn't fun.

MSRP: $254

Sale Price: $159.99

MerrySave15: $135.99

Weighted blankets can help promote relaxation, recovery, and more restful sleep, making them a valuable addition to your wellness. This set comes with two covers, so when it's time to wash one, you'll always have another on hand.

MSRP: $60

Sale Price: $47.99

MerrySave15: $40.79

These beautiful prints feature blueprints of some of America's most famous parks, from Fenway Park and Old Yankee Stadium to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. They'll make a great addition to any den.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $74.99

MerrySave15: $63.75

Stop wrestling with the boxed wine. Boxxle lets you put the box in a machine and handles the dispensing process with considerably more grace.

MSRP: $69

Sale Price: $55.20

MerrySave15: $47

Need a keyboard for your tablet? This wireless keyboard is delightfully portable and works with tablets or smartphones with a rolling design that makes it easy to set up comfortably on any desk or table.

MSRP: $40

Sale Price: $31.99

MerrySave15: $27.19

This plant-based product is infused with CBD to help treat pain directly at the source. It'll provide the kind of all-natural relief you won't find over the counter.

MSRP: $95

Sale Price: $76

MerrySave15: $64.60

DudeRobe is what it says it is: a robe for dudes. This super comfortable, superfly robe is hooded so you'll always look extremely chill in your comfort.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $25.49

MerrySave15: $21.67

Perfect for the whiskey drinker in your life, these cool glasses have a diamond design that allows them to turn and turn without ever tipping over.

