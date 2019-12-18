The holidays are coming and, whether through gifts or special holiday promotions, you're probably getting some kind of Apple gear this gifting season. (Unless you're an Android family, of course.) Apple products are great, but they're even better when you have awesome accessories to use with them. As such, we've rounded up some of the best accessories on sale so you can get them now.

MSRP: $89.99

Sale Price: $15 (83% off)

The standard-issue Lightning cables are too short and too weak to withstand the wear and tear of daily use. These ones, however, are ten feet long and braided to last significantly longer than their default counterparts.

MSRP: $49.99

Sale Price: $24.99 (50% off)

Whether you're an Android or an Apple user, this portable charger can charge it all. With a remarkable 8,000mAh battery capacity and integrated Lightning, micro-USB, USB-C cables, this device will come in handy next time you're at the airport with a bunch of dying batteries.

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $39.99 (60% off)

You can charge your various Apple devices with separate chargers or you can charge them all at once with this clever power bank. With ports for an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods, it's a single station for all your gadgets.

MSRP: $15.99

Sale Price: $9.99 (37% off)

Not only is this nylon-braided Lightning cable about half the price of standard Lightning cables, but it's also rated to last significantly longer than them, too. It's kind of a no-brainer!

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $29.99 (70% off)

Efficiency is everything in our wireless world, and this charging pad got the memo. It can wirelessly recharge your Apple Watch and iPhone 8 or later at the same time.

MSRP: $186

Sale Price: $149 (19% off)

Whether you're an aspiring podcaster, journalist, or recording artist, this brilliant microphone will be an awesome asset. Just attach to your iPhone or iPad and you'll be able to create professional-grade recordings without any additional software.

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $89.99

Price Drop: $79.99 (19% off)

The BentoStack Charge is designed based on the Japanese Bento Box and meant to organize all of your Apple accessories in a simple, accessible way. This edition also charges your iPhone while it's stored.

MSRP: $19.98

Sale Price: $14.99 (24% off)

EarPods and AirPods always falling out of your ears? You might just need a little help. The Earhoox 2.0 are designed to fit any ear comfortably so you can keep your earbuds where they belong: in your ears.

MSRP: $49.95

Sale Price: $33.95 (32% off)

The Nomad Stand keeps your Apple Watch visible while you're working at your desk so you can see notifications as they come in. It's a stylish desk piece that also serves a practical purpose.

MSRP: $29.95

Sale Price: $14.95 (50% off)

Use your Apple Watch as an alarm clock? Put it on the NightStand! This clever stand keeps your Apple Watch visible while balancing it in a perfect place for recharging.

MSRP: $34.99

Sale Price: $14.99 (57% off)

This budget-friendly solution to charging your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone is also extremely convenient. Place it on your desk and get recharged fast.

MSRP: $25.99

Sale Price: $15.99 (38% off)

This 10W high-speed wireless charger will give your iPhone 8 or later a quick boost while you're plugging away at your desk. Plus, it'll look great in your office!

MSRP: $91.98

Sale Price: $34.99 (61% off)

This two-piece set comes with a meticulously-designed stand to keep your Qi-compatible phone visible while charging and a wireless charging pad so you can charge your phone while it's set aside as well. Either way, you're getting a high-speed charge that will enable you to get on with your day faster.

MSRP: $49.95

Sale Price: $19.99 (59% off)

For the price of a standard Lightning cable, the Nomad Battery Lightning Cable gives you a longer length, a more durable cable, and a built-in battery so you don't even need an outlet to recharge. Now that's a bargain.

MSRP: $159.95

Sale Price: $39.99

Take your MacBook Pro to brand new heights with this incredible port hub! It includes two USB-C and two USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD ports, and a microSD port to your MacBook Pro so you can charge multiple devices, upload photos, attach external drives, and much more all at the same time.

