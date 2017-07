IF 'ALIEN' AND 'THE THING' HAD A BABY 'District 9' Director's Latest Sci-Fi Short 'Zygote' Is Probably His Scariest Work

Neill Blomkamp's Oat Studios has been releasing a raft of amazing sci-fi shorts these past few weeks, but perhaps none of the shorts before can top the monster in "Zygote" for its sheer grotesqueness.