Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Keepers Find Out How Much Their Collections Are Actually Worth

On Friday, the EPA will enter the final stage of approval for a new rule that would allow manufacturers to use asbestos in new products, pending an EPA review. If implemented, this significant new use rule (SNUR) would reintroduce the use of asbestos into new building materials, reversing regulations that restricted "new uses" of asbestos.
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
Does the man who helmed "The Simpsons" and "Futurama" have a hat-trick lined up with his latest, or will "Disenchantment" leave you feeling... you know... disenchanted? Here's what the reviews have to say.