This Young Girl Learning How A Water Fountain Works Is Equal Parts Hilarious And Cute

People who quit smoking cigarettes often gain weight. That's not necessarily because ex-smokers need a new habit and they enjoy eating. It's because the nicotine in cigarettes suppresses appetite to some degree.
Parachute is known for making remarkable bedding, so it’s no surprise that their bath collection operates at the same level. From quick-drying towels and bath mats to plush robes made in Turkey, they’ve got everything you need to upgrade your daily routine.
When Grace Banker graduated from Barnard College in 1915, women did not yet have the right vote. But lacking this basic right didn’t stop Banker from serving her country — and breaking barriers in the process.
With an inexpensive waffle iron you can make restaurant-grade waffles at home for weekend breakfasts—or weeknight dinners, Waffles are quick, family-friendly, easier to make than pancakes in some important ways, and can even be healthy. That’s a pretty special special treat.