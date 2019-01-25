What Life Is Like As A Young Black Conservative In America

Vincent Kriechmayr, an alpine ski racer, from Linz, Austria, managed to stay upright not once, but twice, during his descend of the world's most challenging slope — The Streif, which is a part of the Hahnenkamm ski race.
Here's a good resolution, if you're the sort of person who resolves to do good and healthy things and then maintains any hope of actually doing them: Resolve to divide your waking hours exactly and only between doing things you should be doing, and doing things you want to be doing.