Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MONEY ON THEIR MIND

0 diggs thecut.com
We are in the midst of a student-debt crisis: cumulatively, nearly 45 million people owe $1.5 trillion in student loans. If nothing changes, the problem will only get worse. Those living with debt say they struggle on a daily basis with paying bills, getting approved for apartments and simply breathing.