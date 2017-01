'I'LL JUST EXPLAIN HOW THIS FELL APART' Young Thug Didn't Show Up For His 'Wyclef Jean' Music Video Shoot And The Result Is A Beautiful, Meta Disaster

When Young Thug sent over notes for the video but didn't show for the shoot, director Pomp&Clout was forced to improvise. (Honestly, this could have been the idea the whole time, but it's so brilliant we're just going to roll with it).