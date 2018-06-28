THE PEOPLE UNITED WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED

College Wrestler Takes On 50 Kids In Tug Of War

0 diggs
Would you rather fight one wrestler-sized wrestler, or 50 tiny human wrestlers?
Michigan Wrestling via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GRAY MATTERS

1 digg theoutline.com
We desperately need cement-intensive infrastructure projects to transition to a carbon-neutral world, but in doing so we will have to emit a massive amount of carbon.
APIs WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Stop Wasting Your Time Chasing Down eSignatures

1 digg hellosign.com
With in depth documentation, customizable features and a dashboard that makes your code easy to debug, you won't find an eSignature product with an easier path to implementation. It’s 2x faster than other eSignature APIs. Interested? Try it out for free.
TERRIBLE PARALLEL PARKING

7 diggs
On the one hand, sucks for the person that has to rebuild their dock. On the other, the sound of crunching wood is weirdly satisfying?