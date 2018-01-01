PULLING SOME STRINGS

The Best Explanation Of Wormholes We've Ever Heard

Do wormholes actually exist? Is it possible to travel faster than the speed of light? Are the black holes we know so well actually wormholes?
Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell
