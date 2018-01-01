The Best Explanation Of Wormholes We've Ever Heard

Blooom's free 401k health report tells you if your 401k is doing what you think it's doing. If not, it provides (free) suggestions for how to get your investments where you need them to be. Did we mention it was free?
Fields like health care and government still rely on faxes every day. Even your all-in-one printer probably has a fax component. And new research shows that vulnerabilities in that very old tech could expose entire corporate networks to attack.
The Indonesian capital of Jakarta is home to 10 million people but it is also one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world. If this goes unchecked, parts of the megacity could be entirely submerged by 2050, say researchers. Is it too late?