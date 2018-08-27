NEEDS ALL SIX OF THOSE ENGINES

The World's Biggest Plane Taking Off Is Quite Something

A plane spotter captured an Antonov An-225, which has a wingspan nearly as wide as a football field, taking off from an RAF base in the UK yesterday.
Mraviationguy via Newsflare
