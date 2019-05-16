OUR CHILDHOOD DREAMS, REALIZED

YouTuber Fills A Small Swimming Pool With 15 Tons Of Jello

2 diggs
This presented a remarkably difficult engineering challenge as Jello needs to be boiled and then cooled down to firm up.
Mark Rober
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DANGER IN THE WILDERNESS

1 digg features.propublica.org
At least one in three Alaska villages has no local law enforcement. Sexual abuse runs rampant, public safety resources are scarce, and the governor wants to cut the budget.
None
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Snag A Laptop For A Great Deal With Dell's Sitewide Sale

0 diggs dell.com
Whether you need a notebook for yourself or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need. Right now, with Dell's Sitewide Sale, you can find new great deals because they are dropping its prices where you can get an extra 12% off on select Dell PCs and accessories.