What It's Like Driving The World's Fastest Car

In the wake of competitive moves by Facebook and Kickstarter and through the lead-up to the launch of the company's new creator plans, Digg spoke to Patreon users across creative disciplines and income levels to see what they think the platform's strengths and weaknesses are.
Listen, we love "Game of Thrones." We're extremely excited for the final two episodes. But we can't ignore that — much like the Winterfell Starbucks cup — some things this season feel a little bit phoned in in the plot department.
A note on a victim's refrigerator would set off a chain of discoveries, each building off the last, exposing a tragedy of unthinkable scale that raised urgent questions about how a killer went undetected for so long.
The company is preparing an innovative "plug-and-charge" feature that, if implemented by auto OEMs, will bring the same simplicity of charging to other vehicles as is currently enjoyed by Tesla drivers.