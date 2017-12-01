Baby Wombat Just Wants To Stay Attached To Human's Leg At All Times, Is That So Much To Ask?

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: It doesn't matter what brand of phone you own, restaurant hype is a scam and staring into the sun will burn your retinas.
He wasn’t a spy. He was an undercover historian and blogger. As IS turned the city he loved into a fundamentalist bastion, Omar Mohammed decided he would show the world how the extremists had distorted its true nature
While neither an M.D. nor a Ph.D. — nor any D, for that matter — Dr. Don explains he’s a "Spankologist," or an expert in adult male spanking. Dr. Don’s a member of a growing community that practices Spank Therapy, or “spanking for wellness.”