Woman Boldly Grabs Onto A Distressed Seagull To Remove The Plastic Wound Around Its Neck

A gentle reminder to recycle what you can, cut your soda and beer pack rings and, for the love of god, don't litter.
Emily Eleanor Krause via Storyful
