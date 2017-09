GOING HOG WILD Pig-Obsessed Woman Cries Tears Of Joy Upon Meeting A Real Life Pig

According to this woman's boyfriend: "My wonderful and charming girlfriend Rava is obsessed with pigs. She has a pig purse and her Instagram feed is almost all baby pig pictures. If you couldn't guess, she’s also a vegan. We were driving around North Carolina on vacation together, just randomly traveling, when we saw a sign that said 'Bonnie Lou the pig lives here.'"