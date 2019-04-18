Adorable Proof That Dogs And Wolves Are Indeed Closely Related

Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
A right-wing militia group operating in southern New Mexico has begun stopping groups of migrant families and detaining them at gunpoint before handing them over to Border Patrol agents, raising tension over the tactics of armed vigilantes along the border between the United States and Mexico.
A series of coordinated bombings ripped across Sri Lanka on Sunday, striking hotels and churches, killing more than 200 people and shattering the relative calm that the war-torn nation had enjoyed in recent years.