Family Enjoys Their Meal Like Nothing's Wrong While Strong Winds Knock Over Trees Behind Them

Loneliness has become ubiquitous. Yet loneliness is not a universal condition; nor is it a purely visceral, internal experience. It is less a single emotion and more a complex cluster of feelings, composed of anger, grief, fear, anxiety, sadness and shame. It also has social and political dimensions, shifting through time according to ideas about the self, God and the natural world. Loneliness, in other words, has a history.