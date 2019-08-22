BLOWN AWAY

Wind Gust Throws Restaurant Worker From The Ground Onto A Roof

A worker trying to save a tent from the wind ended up being lifted up and thrown into the building.
SHOW'S OVER

Has Netflix lost its glow along with its "Friends"? Can it, in the long term, retain its streaming crown? Or is its atypical business model just a house of cards?
DIGG PICKS

Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
IN THE WAKE OF A GREAT DISCOVERY

Five years ago, Simen Ådnøy Ellingsen had challenged accepted knowledge from 1887, armed with a pen and paper, and won. He solved a problem regarding the so-called Kelvinangle in boat wakes, which has been unchallenged for 127 years.