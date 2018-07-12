'AND THERE GOES MY HAT'

An Umbrella Won't Stop Reporter From Getting Owned By Storm Winds

And now, live on the scene, it's this poor underpaid and over-irrigated soul with a microphone and at least one work horror story.
A DAY IN THE CAGED LIFE

2 diggs themarshallproject.org
People are constantly asking me: What's a day in prison like? Is it boring? Or are you busy? So the other day, I toted a pocket-sized notebook with me everywhere I went, scribbling down every single thing I did.
SIMULATORS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Learn To Fly A Drone Online With This Sophisticated DRL Simulator

1 digg thedroneracingleague.com/simulator/
The DRL SIM is the only simulator that translates online flying into better real-world flying. Hone your piloting skills with a fully customizable drone racing experience to achieve a flight that’s right for you. You can even race real DRL drones through real DRL course maps that you’ve seen the pros fly on ESPN.
BRINGING PEPPER SPRAY TO A GUN FIGHT

0 diggs Gizmodo
Beginning in the fall, schools in the Columbiana Exempted Village School District in Ohio will begin using devices called "Threat Extinguishers." Modeled after fire extinguishers, these are pepper spray canisters capable of firing "tactical grade" incapacitating chemicals up to 30 feet.