LIVE

Watch Attorney General William Barr's Testimony Before The Senate

1 digg
The acting AG's testimony comes on the heels of the news that Robert Mueller sent a letter to Barr expressing his concern with how Barr presented Mueller's findings.
Read live updates here
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals