DRINKING THE PAUL RUDD JUICE

Will Smith Explains The Eye-Popping De-Aging Technology That Made Him Look 23 In Gemini Man

0 diggs
The actor explains how Ang Lee made him young again using incredible motion capture at Peter Jackson's VFX house Weta Digital.
Will Smith
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE THIRD TARGET

1 digg citylab.com
At the end of World War II, Kokura, Japan, escaped nuclear destruction not once, but twice. Every August, the modern city's residents mark the anniversary.
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Live Your Life. Even With Student Loans

0 diggs commonbond.co
By refinancing with CommonBond, you can replace your old student loans with a single, smarter loan. It can help you save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. All so you can keep living life.
WHEN WORLD'S COLLIDE

0 diggs Medium
A successful female lawyer by day gets swept into the underground world of a motorcycle gang by night. Her double life turns into a violent collision of worlds.