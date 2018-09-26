NOT EVEN A TINGE OF REMORSE

This Footage Of A Wildebeest Herd Is Cool But We Still Can't Forgive Them For Simba's Dad

0 diggs
A mob of 200 wildebeest hoofs their way up a riverbank and it's pure bedlam.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals