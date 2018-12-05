FASHION OVER FUNCTION

Why Women's Pockets Are So Frustratingly Shallow

1 digg
They are so small as to be completely impractical. What gives?
Vox
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Outfit Your Apartment, House Or Mansion With Home Security Tech For 20% Off

18 diggs simplisafe.com
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you’ll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you’re checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you’ll have one extra view to make sure everything’s a-okay.
ALL THE HELP WE CAN GET

1 digg theoutline.com
The basic definition of a sponsor is someone more experienced — a mentor of sorts — who offers support and help in understanding AA. While we acknowledge substance abuse is often the result of or can lead to anxiety or mood disorders, there isn't a similar sponsorship model in the mental-health space.