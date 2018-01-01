Why Are Rolex Watches So Damn Expensive?

As the institutions of journalism gear up for another presidential campaign, we face an audience that isn't just bored by tactical, amoral, insidery and mostly male-dominated political reporting — they actively hate it.
After fleeing the Carr Fire, survivors ask: What did they leave behind? In the days afterward, they dwelled mainly on the things they left behind. False teeth. Diaries. A coin collection. A grandparent's blanket.
Investigative reporter Susan Greene saw police officers surrounding a nearly naked handcuffed black man on the sidewalk in Denver and took out her phone. They then arrested her and told her to "act like a lady."
We know when the next iPhone event will take place (September 12, 10:00 a.m. PDT), and we know that it'll introduce some new iPhones (bigger, more colorful). But what we don't know, is what the deal is with this circle.