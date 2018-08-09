How Juul Hooked Teens And Became A $16 Billion Business

Burrow lets you customize your couch by picking the color, size, armrest height and leg color that’s perfect for you. Shipping is fast and free, and if all of that hasn’t sold you yet, use the code DIGG and get $75 off your order.
Stars within the Omega Centauri globular cluster are located too close together to provide the necessary long-term conditions required to sustain life, according to new research set to be published in the Astrophysical Journal.
According to some wonderful researchers over at Oregon State University, dinosaurs preferred floral scents. Entomologist George Poinar Jr. led a study that found that ancient flowers smelled pretty good — nice enough, they suggest, to attract dinosaurs.