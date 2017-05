President Trump on #ComeyFiring : "He was not doing a good job." pic.twitter.com/CPevXjNlF3

'HE WAS NOT DOING A GOOD JOB' Trump Tells Press Why He Fired Comey While Sitting Next To Nixon's National Security Adviser

In an off-the-calendar meeting with former National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Trump told the press he fired FBI Director Comey because "he was not doing a good job."