Why Do So Many Countries End In '-stan' In English?

Along with a major reworking of the telecast, the 91st Academy Awards will feature a brand new award category. Is it just going to be a runner-up "Best Picture"-lite for genre blockbusters, or could it be even more contentious and thorny than that?
You already know that Squarespace makes beautiful, responsive websites. But did you know they have a robust toolkit that spans the entire journey of an idea? From the moment your concept is dreamt up all the way to its naming, branding, building and scaling, Squarespace is your all-in-one destination.
On Wednesday, Chris Collins, who represents New York's 27th Congressional district, was arrested in connection with an insider trading scheme tied to Australian pharmaceutical company Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.