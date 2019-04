YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND THE GRAVITY OF THIS 'So Many Things Had To Go Right For This Image To Exist:' Why The Black Hole Image Is A Triumph Of Science

Aluminum dishes working in tandem all over our planet collected "scraps and bits of light" traveling from across the universe that were then combined by a supercomputer into an image discernible to the human eye — if that's not miraculous, we don't know what is.