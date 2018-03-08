TOP 10 VIDEO GAME DEATHS The White House Spent Your Tax Dollars Making This Lame-Ass Video Game Headshot Montage

This week President Trump met with members of the video game industry and Republican lawmakers to discuss how it is actually violent video games and not access to assault rifles that's to blame for America's epidemic of school shootings. The meeting reportedly opened with a montage of violent scenes from video games. One can only assume that this unlisted headshot supercut posted to the White House YouTube account might be what was shown. You paid for this.