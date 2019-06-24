Known for free-money giveaways ranging into the tens of thousands of dollars, TheSugarDad1 also maintained an Instagram account as well as a popular Twitch account where he streamed games and offered similar big-money giveaways. All of it, though, was a lie.
The next time you go to buy toilet paper online, an algorithm may decide to charge you $5 more than your neighbor. You'd probably never know. But even if you did, there's no way for you to find out why.
Comedy club owners allowing him to work their venues demonstrate a lack of interest in protecting their employees — especially women. You have a right not to be jerked off in front of at your job, no matter what your job is.