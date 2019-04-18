A Surreal Animation Examining What Comprises Consciousness

A company has been scooping up the abandoned scooters that litter city streets owned by the startups Bird and Lime for months, giving some of them back to Bird in November in exchange for more than $40,000. Bird and Lime have since called the company's activities "ransom," and a legal battle has begun.
The quiz show's reigning champ set a one-day record for winnings Wednesday with $131,127. The 34-year-old is brilliant and keen on big bets, sure. He's also boxing out competitors almost every time he rings in.