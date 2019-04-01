What Happens To Traffic When You Tear Down A Highway?

PLACES TO GO, PEOPLE TO SMUSH
ALSO, A DOPE PLACE TO PLAY SOCCER
MAGICALLY DELICIOUS
WHILE CUOMO CAN'T EVEN FIX THE MTA
A PERFECT, FOUR-SECOND INTERNET VIDEO
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Just Another Totally Normal Day On The New York City Subway
Need A New MacBook Pro? We're Giving One Away
'PLANET EARTH' X A 12-YEAR-OLD'S HUMOR
Lil Dicky Celebrates The Planet, Enlists Extremely Famous Celebrities For His New Music Video
WILD WATER KINGDOM
Persistent Cat Pokes Head Through The Shower Curtain For Some Water
GOING THE EXTRA MILE
Man Takes Break From Spinning His Sign, Spins Himself Into A Dance Medley
THE CITY THAT HGTV 'FIXED UP'
'Fixer Upper' Is Over, But Waco's Transformation Is Just Beginning
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines helped convert a sleepy Texas town into a tourist mecca. But not everyone agrees on what Waco’s "restoration" should look like.
DRAW THE LINE
How To Move 25-Ton Stones Using Only Your Hands, And More Of The Week's Coolest Design
A house based on a möbius loop, an airport with the largest indoor waterfall and other coolest design of the week.
MIGHT AS WELL JUMP
Man Makes Epic Flip That Seemingly Defies Gravity
An extraordinary jump that is guaranteed to make you watch twice.
These Earbuds Are So Waterproof You Can Swim Laps With Them
Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
NOW WHAT?
Dog Finally Catches Tail Then Experiences Existential Dread
After Max the dog caught his tail, he went through a roller coaster of emotions.
'CAUSING GRIEF FOR AN ACCOUNTANT'
Jeopardy Wasn't Designed For A Contestant Like James Holzhauer
With James Holzhauer's sometimes six-figure daily prizes, how much damage is he doing to the show’s finances?
THE LIMITS OF TECHNOLOGY
How The Boeing 737 Max Disaster Looks To A Software Developer
The Boeing 737 Max disaster from the perspective of a senior software developer's point of view, who has also been a pilot for 30 years.
ROBBED AT HOME PLATE
Melky Cabrera Throws A Rocket To Home Plate From 215 Feet Away
It wasn't even close for the runner.
HIGHWAY TO HELL
What Happens To Traffic When You Tear Down A Highway?
There's a law of economics that says more urban highways mean more traffic. We looked at a real-world examples in Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle to see if that’s the case.
BURN IT DOWN
Here It Is: The Most Disturbing Gender Reveal Video Out There
What gender is the baby? We don't even know, because we're too pre-occupied with the horrifying blow-up baby that appears.
THIS IS POSSIBLE...???
Electric RC Car Speeds Its Way To 122MPH
This blue bullet thinks its a full-sized gasoline-powered car, flying across an empty stretch of highway.
PEPSI'S CHALLENGE
A Soda Company's Long Obsession With Outer Space
A proposal for a space-based ad is only the latest iteration of Pepsi’s fascination with the skies.
IDK WHO NEEDED THIS BUT IT'S FICTION
This Week's Best Memes, Ranked
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Mueller report memes, Bran Stark and that guy who says "it's fiction" over and over.