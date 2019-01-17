For more than 30 years, the "Die Hard" star has excelled at portraying the everyman in an extraordinary situation, often with blockbuster box office results. But why has critical success eluded this most ordinary of movie stars?
Betterhelp.com connects you with a professional therapist in under 24 hours. Anything you share is confidential. You can schedule secure video or phone sessions plus get unlimited messaging with your therapist.
Colin O'Brady and Louis Rudd spent almost two months racing across Antarctica, a journey that killed an explorer who attempted it in 2016. Back in warmer climes, they spoke about the race of a lifetime.