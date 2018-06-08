READING BETWEEN THE GLASSES

Eye Tracking Glasses Reveal What Soccer Players See

1 digg
What are soccer players looking at, for instance, when they do a penalty kick — the ball or the goalkeeper?
Function
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Very Cool Bank Alert™

0 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Along with cutting-edge mobile banking technology, Radius Bank’s Hybrid account comes with time saving built-ins like budgeting tools and P2P payments and doesn’t charge any ATM fees. They’ll even reimburse you if other banks do.