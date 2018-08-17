HEROES OF THE DAY

Divers Rescue Extremely Unlucky Whale Tangled Up In Crab Nets


It took divers from the Chilean navy more than an hour to cut away all the rope wrapped around this poor whale's body.
MAD, RED (OK, NOT QUITE) AND NUDE ONLINE

thecut.com
Rid yourself of your rationality and step into the all-natural world of Freelee the Banana Girl, an Australian YouTuber and blogger who's currently embroiled in some grade-A niche drama.
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Bank Is Basically Giving You 20 Bucks Every Month

radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is flipping over the proverbial couch cushions to find you extra money each month. From ATM rebates, cash back rewards and healthy interest rates, Radius Bank customers earn an average of $20 each month, without you having to lift a finger.
THE HARDEST PART ABOUT BREXIT


Northern Ireland is part of the UK, but because of a special power-sharing agreement, it has an open border with Republic of Ireland. This was designed as a compromise that ended 30 years of conflict and violence in Northern Ireland between Nationalist and Unionist paramilitaries.
FOR RELIEF, TILT YOUR SCREEN LEFT A BIT

Gizmodo
For at least three years, I've been tapping and clicking the app icon and watching the logo appear as the service loads. Looking at the lime-green circle with its black, curved lines, it just seemed a little off-kilter. But to my eyes, it also isn't tilted enough to seem intentional.
SO MUCH COOLER THAN NUCLEAR BOMBS

Jalopnik
The goals of the Battle Mole were secret, but some sources suggest that Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev wanted the Battle Mole built as a way to attack and destroy American underground military facilities, communications infrastructure, and installations like underground missile silos.