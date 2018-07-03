(WE SHOULD AVOID EACH OTHER)

Voice Actor Completely Destroys The Lie Of The Phrase 'We Should Hang Out'

5 diggs
Let's be honest here: we've all said this before to people we have no intention of ever hanging out with.
ProZD
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BEER SEERS

3 diggs
My friends and I have wondered for years if there's any difference at all between the different kinds of Corona. I decided to get to the bottom of it.