A THRILL

Kayaker Tumbles Over A 60-Foot Waterfall, Is Braver Than We'll Ever Be

Your palms will get all sweaty watching this kayaker nail the first descent off one of North Carolina's most coveted waterfalls.
Ryan McAvoy via ViralHog
