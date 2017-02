. @SenWarren cut off as @SenateMajLdr says she "impugned the motives" of Jeff Sessions by quoting Coretta Scott King https://t.co/UHcNv2eia8 pic.twitter.com/tntBWZ4oxc

'THE SENATOR WILL TAKE HER SEAT' Watch Mitch McConnell Shut Down Elizabeth Warren For Reading Coretta Scott King's Letter Criticizing Jeff Sessions

According to Senate rule 19, a senator cannot "impugn the motivations" of another senator. When Sen. Warren started quoting a decades-old letter from Coretta Scott King, the Senate Majority Leader moved to shut her down immediately.