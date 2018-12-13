'NOBODY SHOULD EVER WORK HERE'

Guy Calls Out Management Over The PA System, Quits His Walmart Job With A Bang

5 diggs
Canadian Jackson Racicot finally had enough of his treatment by management at his Walmart job, so he quit. And he did it with a bang.
Jackson Racicot via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'BASICALLY A STEAMPUNK STAR WARS'

1 digg
Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens had three "Hobbit" movies to make (if only it'd been one) before circling back to "Mortal Engines," an adaptation of Philip Reeve's 2001 YA novel of the same name. Was it worth the wait, or has this tale of cannibalistic cities-on-treads missed its window of relevance?
OFFERS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Earn 80,000 Points With This Business Credit Card

1 digg thepointsguy.com
Limited time offers come and go, but this bonus has consistently been one of the best on the market. Better yet, you'll earn 3x points on many popular (and unique) categories while paying an annual fee of only $95. Partner offer, terms apply.
'THE TIGER WAS ON THE LOOSE'

0 diggs Wired
Sometimes Musk would terminate people; other times he would simply intimidate them. One manager had a name for these outbursts and had forbidden subordinates from walking too close to Musk's desk at the Gigafactory out of concern that a chance encounter might endanger a career.