RIP HEADSET

Girl Wearing VR Headset Accidentally Drops A Digital Grenade And Mistakenly Makes A Run For It

0 diggs
The empathetic pain is strong.
ricardogonhin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals