Watching This Restoration Of An Old School Viking Axe Is Mesmerizing

"It's a shame Heather never did anything with her life." The comment wasn't meant to imply that I was a degenerate. This family member was voicing the feelings that have so often haunted me in my adult life — I wasn't living up to my potential.
Starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon & angel duo attempting to halt the end times, this TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel has a stacked cast and the direct involvement of Gaiman behind it. Does it make the leap of faith to the screen?