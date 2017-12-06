A WEE BIT NSFW

A Hilarious Parody Of The 'Thinly Veiled Metaphors' Of Viagra Commercials

1 digg
This is a real ad for a real company that provides ED pills, but we appreciate that someone finally lampooned the innuendo of Viagra and Cialis ads.
Roman
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SOLUTIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blends Your Business Data In Real Time

4 diggs grow.com
Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.

Trending Tech Stories