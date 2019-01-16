THIS SHOULDN'T BE POSSIBLE

Utility Vehicle Disastrously Stuck In A Rut Manages To Wiggle Its Way Out

1 digg
This is so incredible it feels like an advertisement for the Russian UAZ.
Александра via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
HEAR ME OUT

1 digg thecut.com
Although studies have found that both men and women with "attractive voices" are thought to be "warmer, more likable, honest, dominant, and more likely to achieve" — and they also have more sexual partners and may be more likely to engage in infidelity — the qualities that make a voice attractive are slightly less clear.
THE BAD FAMILY

2 diggs Slate Magazine
To understand why the story of the bad family has absolutely taken over New Zealand, you must know that our economy absolutely depends on the massive amounts of money tourism brings in, yet we actively despise every single tourist who dares to come and enjoy all the stuff we promised was so great.
HUNGER GAMES

2 diggs atlasobscura.com
Singapore has often been described as a food paradise, and its hawker centers, of which there are more than 100, are the city-state's most visible symbol of its highly democratic culinary scene. But experienced hawkers are in their twilight years, and are retiring without passing their knowledge and skills to a successor.