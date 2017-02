"Do your job!": Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz was met with boos and chants at a town hall in Salt Lake City https://t.co/PlozQqhB18 pic.twitter.com/RtnXfwaQAg

GOOD ADVICE Crowd Chants 'Do Your Job' At Utah Congressman

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, it's Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz's job to make sure the president doesn't abuse his power. Apparently a bunch of his constituents don't feel he's doing that.